GOHEALTH Earnings Results: $GOCO Reports Quarterly Earnings

GOHEALTH ($GOCO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $2.41 per share, beating estimates of $1.19 by $1.22. The company also reported revenue of $389,130,000, beating estimates of $331,053,750 by $58,076,250.
GOHEALTH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of GOHEALTH stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CORIENT PRIVATE WEALTH LLC removed 107,054 shares (-66.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,433,453
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 50,380 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $674,588
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 49,613 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $664,318
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. added 21,025 shares (+41225.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $281,524
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 14,751 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $138,364
- ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP removed 13,278 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $124,547
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 12,982 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $121,771
