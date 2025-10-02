Gogo's 5G ATG Technology Secures Flying Colors in Testing Process

GOGO Inc. GOGO recently announced that its next-generation 5G air-to-ground (ATG) technology is in the final stages of the terrestrial testing process. The successful testing of the ATG technology will equip Gogo to deliver seamless broadband connectivity with low latency, supporting streaming, video conferencing and data-hungry applications across multiple devices.



The company will undergo flight testing once the terrestrial testing is complete. Utilizing the AVANCE LX5 platform, MB13 antennas and associated software, the terrestrial testing has yielded better-than-expected results so far, establishing stable connections at peak speeds of up to 80 Mbps. The company has already secured contracts from more than 300 private aircraft to connect with its 5G network that ensures uninterrupted connectivity even in congested areas. Once fully operational, it is likely to generate incremental revenues for the company, strengthening its position in the aviation market.

Moving Forward

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Chicago, Gogo is a premier global provider of network and broadband connectivity products and services for the business aviation market. With the divestiture of the commercial in-flight connectivity division, the company has restructured its business model to focus more on its core operations. The transformative sale agreement has unlocked new business opportunities for Gogo within the business aviation market and has improved its liquidity position.



Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. It currently provides services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world's total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world's largest fractional ownership fleets.

Other Firms Operating in This Space

Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS is a leading national wireless service provider. The company offers services under the T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint brands. TMUS is benefiting from industry-leading postpaid customer growth with a record-low churn rate. Its dedicated 5G spectrum assets, which have superior propagation and a strong emphasis on customer experience, are supporting the top line. Its Ultra Capacity 5G network is powered by the mid-band 2.5 GHz spectrum, which delivers superfast speeds, covers more than 330 million people and ensures a superior 5G experience.



Based in New York, Verizon Communications Inc. VZ is one of the leading full-service wireless carriers in the United States. With one of the most efficient wireless networks in the United States, it deploys the latest 4G LTE Advanced technologies to deliver faster peak data speeds and capacity for customers, driven by customer-focused planning, disciplined engineering and constant strategic investment. Verizon has been aggressively expanding its fiber-optic networks to support 4G LTE and 5G wireless standards as well as wireline connections.



Based in Dallas, TX, AT&T Inc. T is a leading wireless service provider in North America and one of the world’s leading communications service carriers. The company offers a wide range of communication and business solutions that include wireless, local exchange, long-distance, data/broadband and Internet, video, managed networking, wholesale and cloud-based services. With a customer-centric business model, AT&T is witnessing healthy momentum in its postpaid wireless business with a lower churn rate and increased adoption of higher-tier unlimited plans.

