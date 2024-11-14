Gogoro’s Q3 Results: Revenue Decline and Strategic Challenges

Gogoro (GGR) has released an update.

Gogoro Inc. reported a third-quarter revenue of $86.9 million, reflecting a 5.3% year-over-year decline, with the company’s net loss escalating to $18.2 million. Despite financial setbacks, Gogoro saw a rise in battery swapping service revenue, boasting over 625,000 subscribers, which reflects a 9.6% increase from the previous year. The company faces challenges, including a Nasdaq compliance notice and a government inquiry, yet remains focused on growth and expanding its electric scooter solutions.

