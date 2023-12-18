News & Insights

Gogoro, Uber Eats Taiwan Launch Green Delivery Program To Facilitate Switch To Electric Scooters

December 18, 2023 — 10:41 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Gogoro Inc. and Uber Eats Taiwan announced a Green Delivery Program, aiming to simplify and reduce costs for Uber Eats delivery partners transitioning to electric scooters. The two-year partnership is worth about US$30 million and is being funded by both companies.

Delivery partners will receive discounts on new Gogoro Smartscooters and battery swapping programs, and be given incentives for deliveries on Gogoro Smartscooters.

Through the program, Uber Eats expects EV deliveries in Taiwan to double from nearly 20% to 40% of all trips by the end of 2025.

