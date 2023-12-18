Gogoro, Uber Eats Taiwan Launch Green Delivery Program To Facilitate Switch To Electric Scooters

(RTTNews) - Gogoro Inc. and Uber Eats Taiwan announced a Green Delivery Program, aiming to simplify and reduce costs for Uber Eats delivery partners transitioning to electric scooters. The two-year partnership is worth about US$30 million and is being funded by both companies.

Delivery partners will receive discounts on new Gogoro Smartscooters and battery swapping programs, and be given incentives for deliveries on Gogoro Smartscooters.

Through the program, Uber Eats expects EV deliveries in Taiwan to double from nearly 20% to 40% of all trips by the end of 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.