Gogoro receives Nasdaq notice over minimum bid price

Gogoro (GGR) announced that it has received a written notification from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC dated October 29, 2024, indicating that for the last 30 consecutive business days, the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares was below the minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1). The Nasdaq notification letter has no current effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s ordinary shares on Nasdaq. Pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company is provided with a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until April 28, 2025, to regain compliance under the Nasdaq Listing Rules. If at any time during the 180-day compliance period, the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares is US$1.00 per share or higher for at least ten consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed. In the event the Company does not regain compliance by April 28, 2025, subject to the determination by the staff of Nasdaq, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180-day compliance period if it applies to transfer the listing of its ordinary shares to the Nasdaq Capital Market. To qualify, the Company will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for the Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, including by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary.

