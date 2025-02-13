Gogoro Q4 Net Loss Widens, Stock Down In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Gogoro Inc. (GGR), a Taiwanese company, Thursday announced a wider net loss for the fourth quarter, compared to the prior year. Revenues were lower, impacted by higher operational expenses.

For the fourth quarter, net loss widened to $71.81 million from $26.70 million in the previous year.

Loss per share widened to $0.25 from $0.11, in the previous year.

Operating revenue dropped to $73.01 million from $91.53 million a year ago quarter.

Loss from operations was $67.77 million, compared to the prior year loss from operations of $25.95 million a year ago.

For the full year 2025, the company expects revenue to be between $295 million to $315 million. The company estimates that approximately 95 percent of such full-year revenue will be generated from the Taiwan market.

The company expects IFRS gross margin to be continuously negatively impacted in the short term, while the non-IFRS gross margin is expected to remain at the current level in 2025.

In the pre-market trading, Gogoro is 3.20% lesser at $0.45 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.