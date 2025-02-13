News & Insights

Markets
GGR

Gogoro Q4 Net Loss Widens, Stock Down In Pre-market

February 13, 2025 — 07:59 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gogoro Inc. (GGR), a Taiwanese company, Thursday announced a wider net loss for the fourth quarter, compared to the prior year. Revenues were lower, impacted by higher operational expenses.

For the fourth quarter, net loss widened to $71.81 million from $26.70 million in the previous year.

Loss per share widened to $0.25 from $0.11, in the previous year.

Operating revenue dropped to $73.01 million from $91.53 million a year ago quarter.

Loss from operations was $67.77 million, compared to the prior year loss from operations of $25.95 million a year ago.

For the full year 2025, the company expects revenue to be between $295 million to $315 million. The company estimates that approximately 95 percent of such full-year revenue will be generated from the Taiwan market.

The company expects IFRS gross margin to be continuously negatively impacted in the short term, while the non-IFRS gross margin is expected to remain at the current level in 2025.

In the pre-market trading, Gogoro is 3.20% lesser at $0.45 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GGR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.