Gogoro Inc - (GGR) Price Target Increased by 5.21% to 5.15

The average one-year price target for Gogoro Inc - (NASDAQ:GGR) has been revised to 5.15 / share. This is an increase of 5.21% from the prior estimate of 4.90 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 5.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 106.04% from the latest reported closing price of 2.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gogoro Inc -. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GGR is 0.07%, a decrease of 57.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.12% to 21,001K shares. The put/call ratio of GGR is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 8,502K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 7,502K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,002K shares, representing a decrease of 6.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GGR by 22.07% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,824K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,481K shares, representing an increase of 12.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GGR by 884.58% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 2,776K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,400K shares, representing an increase of 13.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GGR by 1.95% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,371K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,470K shares, representing a decrease of 7.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GGR by 21.70% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.