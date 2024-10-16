News & Insights

Gogoro, Cycle & Carriage To Launch Gogoro Battery Swapping And Smartscooters In Singapore

October 16, 2024 — 05:56 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Gogoro (GGR) and its Singapore distribution partner, Cycle & Carriage, announced they will be launching Gogoro battery swapping and Smartscooters in Singapore later this month. C&C is launching three Gogoro Smartscooter models: Gogoro Viva Mix; Gogoro Premium; and Gogoro SuperSport.

Henry Chiang, CEO of Gogoro, said: "Singapore has taken a proactive approach to accelerating EV adoption and the Singapore LTA's TR25 electric vehicle charging standard has established a strong set of requirements for Southeast Asia to embrace."

Cycle & Carriage is a member of the Jardine Cycle & Carriage Group.

