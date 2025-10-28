GoGold Resources (TSX:GGD) Price Target Increased by 16.28% to 4.25

The average one-year price target for GoGold Resources (TSX:GGD) has been revised to $4.25 / share. This is an increase of 16.28% from the prior estimate of $3.65 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $4.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 68.65% from the latest reported closing price of $2.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in GoGold Resources. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GGD is 0.26%, an increase of 5.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.62% to 45,989K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 11,481K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,634K shares , representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GGD by 16.51% over the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 8,904K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,325K shares , representing an increase of 17.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GGD by 4.17% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Gold Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 8,563K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,900K shares , representing a decrease of 3.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GGD by 5.30% over the last quarter.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals holds 3,607K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 3,121K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,906K shares , representing a decrease of 57.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GGD by 39.92% over the last quarter.

