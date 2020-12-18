Stocks
GLGDF

GoGold Resources Reports Q4 Earnings Growth of 51%; Shares Up 2.2%

Contributor
Anusuya Lahiri TipRanks
Published

GoGold Resources’ Q4 revenue rose by 42% year-on-year to $13.8 million, it reported on Thursday.

The growth was driven by an increase of 6% in silver equivalent ounces sold coupled with a 34% gain in realized price per ounce. Operating income rose to $4.2 million compared to just $.004 in the year-ago period. Shares were up 2.2%. EPS improved by 51% to $0.21.

GoGold (GLGDF) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer with projects in Mexico.

“Parral had a record production year and a record quarter which generated $6.5 million US of cash flow, paying for all of our exploration and general and administrative costs.” said CEO Brad Langille.

The stock price has gained 192% year-to-date and is trading at close to its 52-week high. (See GLGDF stock analysis on TipRanks)

BMO Capital analyst Ryan Thompson initiated coverage on GoGold Resources with a Buy rating and a price target of C$2.30 ($1.81).

Thompson sees potential for the company’s Los Ricos project to "eventually garner a scarcity premium."

“There is scarcity value associated with silver exploration opportunities,” added Thompson.

From the rest of the Street, the stock scores a cautiously optimistic Moderate Buy analyst consensus based on 2 Buys. The average price target of $1.77 implies an upside potential of 17% to current levels.

Related News:
Merck Wins FDA Keytruda Priority Review For Gastrointestinal Cancer
New Residential Ramps Up Dividend By 33%; Street Sticks To Buy
Cairn Energy To Pay £188M Dividend After Senegal Assets Sale

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GLGDF

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular