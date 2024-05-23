News & Insights

GoGold Resources Highlights ESG Progress

May 23, 2024 — 09:08 am EDT

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) has released an update.

GoGold Resources Inc. has released its fourth annual Sustainability Report, highlighting a commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices, including significant reductions in energy use and carbon emissions, and contributions to local communities. The report reflects GoGold’s support for the UN Sustainable Development Goals through initiatives in safety, environmental conservation, and community engagement. Moreover, the company emphasizes its low carbon footprint silver production and community partnerships as it advances towards production at Los Ricos South.

