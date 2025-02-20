Gogo Unveils New Brand Identity Following Satcom Direct Acquisition

Gogo Business Aviation rebrands after acquiring Satcom Direct, blending identities for enhanced global connectivity solutions.

Gogo Business Aviation, following its acquisition of Satcom Direct, has rebranded itself under the Gogo name and unveiled a new logo that merges elements from both companies. CEO Chris Moore emphasized the brand's commitment to providing advanced, secure, and reliable inflight connectivity solutions for business and military aviation through a single source. The new identity maintains the familiarity of the Gogo name while incorporating Satcom Direct's signature blue to foster trust and confidence. The military and government divisions will retain the Satcom Direct branding to avoid confusion, while the company's rebranding efforts will be rolled out over the coming months across various platforms.

The acquisition of Satcom Direct by Gogo enhances the unified company's position as a leading provider of inflight connectivity solutions for both business and military aviation.

The new brand identity of Gogo makes use of both companies' strong heritages, promoting trust and recognition in the market.

The modernized logo and branding signal a forward-looking vision, committed to being a multi-orbit, multi-band connectivity provider, which is innovative in the industry.

The integration of Gogo's branding across platforms and marketing materials is positioned to streamline customer experience and reduce confusion in a complex connectivity landscape.

The rebranding effort might lead to customer confusion, especially for those familiar with the Satcom Direct name, despite the attempt to maximize familiarity with the retained branding in certain divisions.

The forward-looking statements bring uncertainty and highlight potential risks that could materially affect the company's financial condition and future operations.

The integration process of the new branding across product platforms, marketing, and business collateral could encounter challenges, potentially impacting operational efficiency during the transition period.

What is the new brand identity of Gogo after the acquisition?

The new brand identity combines the Gogo name with Satcom Direct's blue, reflecting both companies' legacies.

Who is the CEO of Gogo?

Chris Moore is the CEO of Gogo, overseeing the integration post-acquisition.

Will Satcom Direct's military division keep its name?

Yes, the military/government business division will continue to operate under the SD Government brand.

What does Gogo's new branding signify for customers?

The new branding emphasizes seamless connectivity solutions for business and military aviation customers worldwide.

How will the new Gogo branding be implemented?

The new branding will be integrated across product platforms, marketing, and business collateral over the next few months.

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Following the acquisition of Satcom Direct by Gogo Business Aviation (NASDAQ: GOGO), the unified company’s CEO, Chris Moore, today announces that Gogo is the new brand identity for the connectivity giant. The newly crafted Gogo identity and logo capitalize on the strong brand heritage of both companies while simultaneously reflecting the expanded business.







The new identity blends the familiarity of the Gogo name with the Satcom Direct blue, known for inspiring trust and confidence. The modernized logo has been designed to reflect both the strength in the legacies that the organization brings to the sector and the forward-looking global strategic mission of Gogo: to be the world’s only multi-orbit, multi-band connectivity provider, delivering advanced, secure, and reliable inflight connectivity solutions for business and military aviation customers, from a single source.





“The new brand represents how we can provide a seamless connectivity offering to our customers wherever they fly. In an increasingly complex connectivity landscape, the brand reflects our contemporary approach to delivering a diverse portfolio of connectivity solutions to all sizes of aircraft from a single resource. For resilient connectivity, owners and operators can maximize years of experience and knowledge with one phone call to acquire, manage and support all their connectivity requirements,” explains Chris Moore, CEO, Gogo. “We chose to keep the Gogo name with its dynamic spirit, albeit without the Business Aviation tag, and we’ve mixed it with the familiar blue from SD. It is a simple but powerful representation of what we offer. It’s an important step and we know our clients will appreciate what it stands for as we enter an exciting new chapter going forward.”





To ensure transparency and reduce customer confusion, the military/government business division will retain the SD Government brand, as will the SD Data Center, located at the Melbourne, FL. facility, the former headquarters for Satcom Direct. “These are both Gogo group companies but have very specific markets that are familiar with these names, which is why we are choosing to maximize this familiarity,” adds Moore.





The new branding will be integrated across the product platforms, marketing and business collateral over the next few months. Effective immediately, the corporate identity will be showcased at industry events across the globe.



















Photo Caption:



Chris Moore, CEO Gogo, showcases new brand.







About Gogo







Gogo is the only multi-orbit, multi-band in-flight connectivity provider offering connectivity technology purpose-built for business and military/government aviation. Its industry-leading product portfolio offers best-in-class solutions for all aircraft types, from small to large and heavy jets and beyond.





The Gogo offering uniquely incorporates Air-to-Ground systems with high-speed satellite networks, to deliver consistent, global tip-to-tail connectivity through a sophisticated suite of software, hardware, and advanced infrastructure supported by a 24/7/365 in person customer support team.





Gogo consistently strives to set new standards for reliability, security and innovation and is shaping the future of inflight aviation to make it easier for every customer to stay connected beyond all expectations.





Media Contact - Gogo





Jane Stanbury – Arena Group







Jane@arenagroupassociates.com







+1 438 998 1668





+44 7803 296046









Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements





Certain disclosures in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business outlook, industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, international expansion, future technologies, future operations, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “budget,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.





Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, our ability to effectively evaluate and pursue strategic opportunities.





Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 28, 2024, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC on May 7, 2024 and August 7, 2024.





Any one of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect our financial condition or future results of operations and could influence whether any forward-looking statements contained in this report ultimately prove to be accurate. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31d569fc-2d4d-469c-b68b-1203bc5b77b0





