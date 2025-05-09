$GOGO stock is up 38% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GOGO stock has now risen 38% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $67,654,539 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $GOGO:
$GOGO Insider Trading Activity
$GOGO insiders have traded $GOGO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES C TOWNSEND has made 2 purchases buying 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,331,332 and 0 sales.
$GOGO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $GOGO stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 7,821,973 shares (+138.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,279,761
- BURGUNDY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 3,595,397 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,086,761
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,099,145 shares (+441.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,982,083
- NO STREET GP LP removed 2,086,372 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,878,749
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC added 1,748,650 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,146,578
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 849,645 shares (-86.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,873,628
- TENZING GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 775,000 shares (+59.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,269,750
$GOGO Government Contracts
We have seen $108,601 of award payments to $GOGO over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- FLIGHT PROGRAM OPERATIONS HAS A FOLLOW-ON REQUIREMENT FOR ADVANCED BROADBAND TECHNOLOGY SUBSCRIPTION SERVIC...: $108,601
