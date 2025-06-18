$GOGO stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GOGO stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $45,496,134 of trading volume.

$GOGO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $GOGO:

$GOGO insiders have traded $GOGO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

(EQUITY) HOLDINGS, LP SILVER sold 8,500,000 shares for an estimated $93,500,000

CHARLES C TOWNSEND has made 2 purchases buying 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,331,332 and 0 sales.

$GOGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $GOGO stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GOGO Government Contracts

We have seen $55,140 of award payments to $GOGO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

