Gogo Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.93, changing hands as low as $10.91 per share. Gogo Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GOGO's low point in its 52 week range is $2.56 per share, with $17.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.94.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.