Gogo Receives FAA STC for Gogo C1 LRU, Enabling Inflight Connectivity Across 42 Aircraft Models

Gogo's C1 LRU receives FAA STC approval for 42 aircraft models, ensuring connectivity upgrades for legacy ATG systems.

Gogo has announced that its Gogo C1 line replaceable unit (LRU) has received Supplemental Type Certification (STC) from the FAA for 42 aircraft models, encompassing about 70% of its legacy air-to-ground (ATG) customer fleet in North America. This certification will allow existing customers using older ATG systems to upgrade seamlessly to Gogo's forthcoming LTE network, set to launch in May 2026. The Gogo C1 is designed to be a direct replacement for legacy products, minimizing installation downtime, and offers a path to transition to the enhanced Gogo AVANCE products, which provide improved internet connectivity and entertainment options. Gogo is incentivizing customers with a $35,000 installation rebate if completed by the end of 2025 and has developed promotions to further ease transitions to their AVANCE portfolio. Gogo aims to simplify its customers' upgrade processes while ensuring continued connectivity and enhanced services.

Potential Positives

Gogo's Gogo C1 line replaceable unit (LRU) has received Supplemental Type Certification (STC) for 42 aircraft models, which covers 70% of North American Gogo legacy air-to-ground (ATG) customer aircraft, ensuring continued compatibility with the upcoming LTE network upgrade.

The Gogo C1 LRU provides a practical solution for current customers to transition from legacy ATG systems to the enhanced Gogo Biz North American LTE network, which is scheduled to go live in May 2026.

Customers are eligible for a $35,000 installation incentive for completing the C1 installation before December 31, 2025, making the upgrade financially attractive.

The design of the Gogo C1 ensures minimal downtime during installation, facilitating a smooth transition and enhancing customer experience with improved connectivity options.

Potential Negatives

While Gogo confirms the Gogo C1 LRU has received STC approval for numerous aircraft models, the reliance on legacy air-to-ground technology may highlight potential obsolescence in their offerings as the industry shifts towards more advanced connectivity options.

The press release does not provide detailed information on potential challenges or timelines for the rollout of the LTE network upgrade, which could lead to uncertainty among customers regarding service continuity and transition plans.

The emphasis on minimizing downtime and allowing for a simple replacement might implicitly suggest previous installation processes have been more complex or problematic, which could raise concerns about operational efficiencies in the past.

FAQ

What is the Gogo C1 line replaceable unit?

The Gogo C1 is an upgrade for legacy air-to-ground systems, ensuring compatibility with Gogo's LTE network.

Which aircraft models are included in the STC approval?

The STC covers 42 aircraft models, including Cessna Citation, Gulfstream, Bombardier Challenger, and Learjet.

What are the benefits of installing the Gogo C1?

The Gogo C1 enables seamless transition to LTE, improved inflight connectivity, and supports higher connection speeds.

Is there an installation incentive for the Gogo C1?

Yes, customers who complete the installation before December 31, 2025, are eligible for a $35,000 installation incentive.

How does the Gogo C1 facilitate connectivity upgrades?

The C1 provides dual-technology capabilities and is designed for easy installation, allowing quick and efficient upgrades to Gogo AVANCE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GOGO Insider Trading Activity

$GOGO insiders have traded $GOGO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

(EQUITY) HOLDINGS, LP SILVER sold 8,500,000 shares for an estimated $93,500,000

MICHAEL BEGLER (EVP, COO) sold 107,136 shares for an estimated $1,607,040

CHARLES C TOWNSEND has made 2 purchases buying 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,331,332 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GOGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $GOGO stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$GOGO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GOGO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GOGO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GOGO forecast page.

Full Release



Broomfield, CO., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Gogo







(NASDAQ: GOGO) has confirmed its Gogo C1





line replaceable unit (LRU) has received Supplemental Type Certification (STC) for 42 aircraft models through an Approved Model List (AML) granted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The confirmation covers 70% of North American Gogo legacy air-to-ground (ATG) customer aircraft and, once equipped, will ensure continued compatibility with and connectivity to Gogo’s forthcoming LTE network upgrade.







Metrea Aerospace Design (MASD) collaborated with Gogo to generate the AML STC, which covers aircraft including Cessna Citation, Gulfstream, Bombardier Challenger and Learjet, Dassault Falcon, Embraer, and Hawker family models. Equipping the Gogo C1 will enable current customers operating with legacy ATG 1000, 2000, 4000 or 5000 systems to seamlessly transition to the upgraded Gogo Biz North American 850MHz Licensed LTE network when it comes online in May 2026 to ensure uninterrupted service. The Gogo C1 LRU also provides a practical bridging capability for customers planning to switch up to Gogo AVANCE products, which enables optimized inflight productivity through internet, voice, streaming, popular pilot applications, and more.





To maintain continuity, the C1 houses a dual-technology aircard that connects to the existing network and will automatically transition to the new LTE network when it becomes available. To simplify installation, Gogo has designed the C1 with external dimensions and attachment points to match the legacy products, enabling a form-fit replacement. The LRU swap will require minimal downtime, and the Gogo C1 hardware will provide customers with a simple transition pathway, delivering access to a strengthened, future-ready network for more capacity and an improved customer experience.





“ATG continues to represent a valuable connectivity solution for aircraft operating over North America, so we want to make it easy and fast for our customers to maintain their connectivity while seamlessly transitioning to the upgraded LTE network,” says Gogo CEO Chris Moore. “We know that customers need to plan connectivity upgrades, so we’ve invested in creating the Gogo C1 LRU to help clients navigate the practical and financial pathway from legacy ATG services to our AVANCE portfolio. We are already working with our extensive approved dealer network to ensure it’s a streamlined process.”





Customers are eligible for a $35,000 installation incentive if they complete the C1 installation before December 31, 2025. Gogo is also providing other generous promotions to enable a direct transition to Gogo AVANCE, with its higher connection speeds, over-the-air (OTA) system software updates, and access to Gogo Vision inflight entertainment. Details about the rebates and promotions can be sourced at





https://www.gogoair.com/how-to-buy/promotions







.









Photo Caption:



The Gogo C1 ensures continued inflight connectivity for legacy air-to-ground (ATG) customers.





________________________________________________________________________







About Gogo







Gogo is the only multi-orbit, multi-band in-flight connectivity provider offering connectivity technology purpose-built for business and military/government aviation. Its industry-leading product portfolio offers best-in-class solutions for all aircraft types, from small to large and heavy jets and beyond.





The Gogo offering uniquely incorporates Air-to-Ground systems with high-speed satellite networks, to deliver consistent, global tip-to-tail connectivity through a sophisticated suite of software, hardware, and advanced infrastructure supported by a 24/7/365 in person customer support team.





Gogo consistently strives to set new standards for reliability, security and innovation and is shaping the future of inflight aviation to make it easier for every customer to stay connected beyond all expectations.







About MASD







MASD (Formerly Peregrine) is an FAA ODA, providing aircraft engineering and certification expertise located at Centennial Airport in Englewood, CO. Over its 16-year history MASD has obtained over 45 STCs and provided extensive design and analytical support for Parts 23, 25, 27 and 29 aircraft. Additional details can be found at



peregrine.aero









Media Contact - Gogo







Jane Stanbury – Arena Group







Jane@arenagroupassociates.com







+1 438 998 1668





+44 7803 296046













Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements





Certain disclosures in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business outlook, industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, international expansion, future technologies, future operations, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “budget,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.





Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, our ability to effectively evaluate and pursue strategic opportunities.





Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 14, 2025, and in our subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC on May 9, 2025.





Any one of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect our financial condition or future results of operations and could influence whether any forward-looking statements contained in this report ultimately prove to be accurate. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Attachments





