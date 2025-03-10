Gogo Receives FAA PMA Approval for Gogo Galileo HDX Antenna, Advancing Business Aviation Connectivity Solutions

Gogo receives FAA PMA for Galileo HDX antenna, enabling high-speed connectivity in business aviation with global installation potential.

Gogo has announced that it has received Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) from the FAA for its Gogo Galileo HDX antenna, enabling the company to move to full-scale production and sales. The antenna, designed for business aviation, features an electronically steered design that simplifies installation and connects to the Gogo AVANCE system to provide high-speed broadband of up to 60Mbps throughout the cabin. Utilizing the Eutelsat OneWeb Low Earth Orbit satellite constellation, the HDX antenna offers low-latency connectivity suitable for various aircraft types, from small jets to executive airliners. Gogo’s CEO, Chris Moore, noted that the approval significantly enhances connectivity options for both existing and new customers, addressing the demand for high-speed solutions across different aircraft sizes.

Potential Positives

Gogo has received PMA approval from the FAA for the Gogo Galileo HDX antenna, allowing for full-scale production and sales.

The new antenna will enable installations across a diverse range of over thirty aircraft types, expanding Gogo's market reach.

The Gogo Galileo HDX antenna provides high-speed broadband connectivity up to 60Mbps, enhancing communication capabilities for business aviation.

The approval positions Gogo to fill a market gap by offering advanced connectivity solutions for smaller cabins and mixed-size fleets.

Potential Negatives

The press release may create expectations for immediate market impact and widespread adoption of the HDX antenna, placing pressure on the company to deliver on these promises quickly.

The reliance on third-party collaboration with Delta Engineering for the PMA approval may raise concerns about the company's ability to independently manage and control quality and safety compliance.

There is no mention of timelines for full-scale production and sales, which could lead to speculation or disappointment if delays occur.

FAQ

What is the Gogo Galileo HDX antenna?

The Gogo Galileo HDX antenna is an electronically steered antenna designed for business aviation, providing high-speed broadband connectivity.

What is PMA approval by the FAA?

PMA (Parts Manufacturer Approval) from the FAA allows Gogo to manufacture and install the HDX antenna on various aircraft types.

How does the HDX antenna improve connectivity?

The HDX antenna leverages the Eutelsat OneWeb LEO satellite constellation to deliver low-latency, high-speed connectivity up to 60Mbps.

Which aircraft types can install the HDX antenna?

The HDX antenna can be installed on over thirty aircraft types, including small jets, heavy jets, executive airliners, and turboprops.

What are the benefits of Gogo's HDX for business aviation?

The HDX improves connectivity options for operators of all aircraft sizes, fulfilling the need for high-speed broadband in smaller cabins.

Broomfield, CO., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Gogo



(NASDAQ: GOGO) has received PMA (Parts Manufacturer Approval) from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for its Gogo Galileo HDX antenna. To secure confirmation, Gogo worked with Delta Engineering, which, as a member of the FAA Organization Designation Authorization (ODA) program, administered the approval. With the PMA confirmed Gogo is moving to full-scale production and sales of the HDX, enabling the global Gogo dealer network to begin installations of the electronically steered antenna (ESA) and finalize Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) generation for more than thirty aircraft types.





Purpose-built for business aviation and designed for ease of installation, the streamlined antenna neatly fits onto the aircraft fuselage. Simple cabling connects the ESA to the Gogo AVANCE system to support the distribution of high-speed broadband, delivering up to 60Mbps, throughout the cabin.





Leveraging the full potential of the global Eutelsat OneWeb Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, operators and owners can now optimize the HDX antenna capabilities for low-latency connectivity to emulate the terrestrial digital experience at altitude on every size of business jet. The HDX can be equipped onto new aircraft or retrofitted for cabin upgrades. Operators and owners of a wide selection of aircraft types, from small to heavy jets, executive airliners, and turboprops, for which the HDX is qualified, will benefit from uninterrupted global connectivity.





“The PMA approval represents a significant change for the connectivity landscape as the introduction of the Gogo Galileo LEO HDX antenna opens up a whole new world of connectivity for existing and new customers,” says Chris Moore, CEO Gogo. “We know operators and private owners of the smaller cabins want access to the same high-speed connectivity options as the large jets, and with HDX installed, we are filling that gap in the market. For larger aircraft, the HDX can complement existing connectivity solutions or boost redundancy to support the ever-increasing appetite for data to power multiple applications. For operators of mixed-size fleets, there is now a connectivity solution whatever their connectivity needs, large, medium, or small,” adds Moore.





To view the full list of STCs currently being generated, please visit the Gogo Galileo



STC status



page.







