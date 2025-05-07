Gogo Receives FAA PMA Approval for Galileo FDX Antenna, Advancing Business Aviation Connectivity Solutions

Gogo receives FAA PMA for Gogo Galileo FDX antenna, advancing connectivity solutions for business aviation and enabling high-speed broadband.

Gogo has announced that it has received Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) from the FAA for its Gogo Galileo FDX electronically steered antenna (ESA), advancing its efforts toward full-scale production and sales. The Gogo dealer network is now working on generating Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) for super-midsize and larger aircraft, enhancing their offerings for business aviation. The FDX antenna supports high-speed broadband with significant download and upload speeds, designed for easy installation and optimized for multi-device use in aircraft cabins. This approval comes shortly after Gogo achieved similar recognition for its HDX antenna, reflecting its commitment to providing top-quality connectivity solutions across various aircraft types. CEO Chris Moore emphasized the importance of this development in expanding connectivity options for aircraft owners, with commercial service anticipated to begin in late 2025.

Potential Positives

Gogo received PMA from the FAA for its Gogo Galileo FDX antenna, a significant regulatory milestone that allows it to proceed with full-scale production and sales.

The FDX antenna offers high-speed broadband capabilities, supporting up to 195Mbps download and 32Mbps upload speeds, which enhances the connectivity options for business aviation.

The ability to install the FDX antenna on both new and existing aircraft provides flexibility and opportunities for market expansion in the business aviation sector.

The quick achievement of PMA for the FDX antenna following the HDX antenna shows Gogo's rapid progress in delivering advanced connectivity solutions and reinforces its commitment to innovation in the industry.

Potential Negatives

The announcement does not provide specific timelines or details on when full-scale production and sales of the FDX antenna will begin, potentially indicating delays or uncertainties in the commercialization process.

There is no mention of how the Gogo Galileo FDX antenna's performance compares to competitors, which may raise concerns about its market competitiveness.

The mention of the expected commercial service introduction in late 2025 may be seen as distant, particularly in a rapidly evolving technological landscape, potentially putting Gogo at a disadvantage in meeting customer needs sooner.

FAQ

What is the Gogo Galileo FDX antenna?

The Gogo Galileo FDX antenna is an electronically steered antenna designed for business aviation, providing high-speed broadband connectivity.

When did Gogo receive FAA PMA for the FDX antenna?

Gogo received PMA from the FAA for the Galileo FDX antenna on May 7, 2025.

What speeds does the FDX antenna support?

The FDX antenna supports download speeds of up to 195Mbps and upload speeds of up to 32Mbps.

How will the FDX antenna improve aircraft connectivity?

The FDX antenna leverages Eutelsat OneWeb satellites to ensure high-speed, uninterrupted global connectivity for business aviation.

When can we expect commercial service for the FDX antenna?

Commercial service for the Gogo Galileo FDX antenna is expected to be introduced in late 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Boulder, CO., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Gogo



(NASDAQ: GOGO) has received PMA (Parts Manufacturer Approval) from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for its Gogo Galileo FDX antenna. With PMA confirmed, the global Gogo dealer network is pushing ahead with Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) generation for super-midsize and larger aircraft types, as Gogo marks the next step toward full-scale production and sales of the FDX electronically steered antenna (ESA).





Purpose-built for business aviation and designed for ease of installation, the FDX Electronically Steered Antenna (ESA) leverages the full potential of the Eutelsat OneWeb low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, supporting high-speed broadband with up to 195Mbps download and 32Mbps upload speeds throughout the cabin. Simple cabling connects the ESA to the Gogo AVANCE system and is optimized for aircraft carrying multiple passengers using multiple devices simultaneously.





Gogo has achieved PMA for the Gogo Galileo FDX just a few weeks after reaching the same milestone for its HDX antenna, demonstrating its commitment to delivering world-class connectivity through optimized solutions to every size of business, VVIP, head of state and mil/gov aircraft. The antenna can be equipped onto new aircraft or retrofitted for cabin upgrades to deliver uninterrupted global connectivity.





“With this Gogo Galileo FDX PMA approval, we are demonstrating our continuing commitment to opening up a new world of connectivity for more aircraft owners and operators than ever before,” says Chris Moore, CEO of Gogo. “With the addition of the FDX to our portfolio of agnostic connectivity solutions, we can deliver consistent global connectivity that satisfies the diverse needs of the dynamic business aviation sector,” adds Moore.





Installation is minimally invasive for reduced downtime, and the software-driven FDX is futureproofed and optimized for the rapid switching between satellites required to deliver consistent, uninterrupted, high-speed broadband service. Commercial service introduction is expected in late 2025.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.