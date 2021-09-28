Markets
GOGO

Gogo Raises Long-Term Targets; Sees Revenue Growth At Compounded Annual Growth Rate Of Approx. 15%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Gogo Inc. (GOGO) said the growth in private air travel has driven record equipment sales at the company and is expected to generate growth in high-margin service revenue through its 2025 planning horizon. The company updated its long-term financial model to reflect the impact of its plans to capitalize on these trends.

Gogo now projects revenue growth at a compounded annual growth rate of approximately 15% from 2020 to 2025, revised from prior target of at least 10%. Annual adjusted EBITDA margin is anticipated to rise from 40% in 2021 to 45% in 2025. Free cash flow is projected to be approximately $125 million in 2023, and approximately $200 million in 2025.

Shares of Gogo Inc. were up 11% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOGO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular