Gogo Q4 Loss Narrows, Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Gogo Inc. (GOGO), a broadband connectivity company, Friday reported narrower loss for the fourth quarter on higher revenues compared to the same period last year.

Further, the company provided its outlook for fiscal 2026.

Quarterly loss narrowed to $9.99 million or $0.07 per share from $28.21 million or $0.22 per share of last year.

However, revenue increased 67 percent to $230.6 million from $137.79 million of the previous year.

Looking forward to the full year, the company expects total revenue in the range of $905 million to $945 million.

In pre-market activity, GOGO shares were trading at $4.54, up 4.37% on the Nasdaq.

