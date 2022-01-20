Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) pulls back 5.3% this week, but still delivers shareholders strong 49% CAGR over 3 years

While Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 26% in the last quarter. But in three years the returns have been great. In three years the stock price has launched 228% higher: a great result. It's not uncommon to see a share price retrace a bit, after a big gain. The fundamental business performance will ultimately dictate whether the top is in, or if this is a stellar buying opportunity.

While this past week has detracted from the company's three-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

Because Gogo made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 3 years Gogo saw its revenue shrink by 37% per year. So we wouldn't have expected the share price to gain 49% per year, but it has. It's fair to say shareholders are definitely counting on a bright future.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:GOGO Earnings and Revenue Growth January 20th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Gogo stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Gogo shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 11% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 6%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Gogo better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Gogo (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

Gogo is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

