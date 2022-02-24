GOGO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.17, changing hands as high as $13.27 per share. Gogo Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GOGO's low point in its 52 week range is $9.18 per share, with $19.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.27.

