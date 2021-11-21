Gogo Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOGO) Profit Outlook

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Gogo Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOGO) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. With the latest financial year loss of US$49m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$69m, the US$1.5b market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. The most pressing concern for investors is Gogo's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 7 of the American Wireless Telecom analysts is that Gogo is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$71m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 104%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqGS:GOGO Earnings Per Share Growth November 21st 2021

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Gogo given that this is a high-level summary, though, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Gogo is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Gogo, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Gogo's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant factors you should look at:

Valuation: What is Gogo worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Gogo is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Gogo’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.