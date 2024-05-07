Gogo Inc. Q1 Income Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Gogo Inc. (GOGO) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $30.49 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $20.45 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $104.32 million from $98.60 million last year.

Gogo Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $30.49 Mln. vs. $20.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.23 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $104.32 Mln vs. $98.60 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $410 Mln-$425 Mln

