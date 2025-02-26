Gogo Inc. Schedules Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results, Reports Delay in 10-K Filing

Gogo Inc. to release Q4 and 2024 financial results on March 14, 2025, following late filing notice.

Gogo Inc., a leading provider of broadband connectivity services for business aviation, announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 14, 2025, prior to market opening. The company will hold a conference call with financial analysts at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on the same day. Gogo filed a 12b-25 Notice of Late Filing with the SEC, indicating it will not meet the March 3 deadline for filing its Form 10-K due to additional time needed for integrating financial statements after its acquisition of Satcom Direct. The notice allows Gogo 15 extra days to file the required report.

Full Release



BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO), the leading global provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full 2024 year financial results before the market opens on March 14, 2025. The Company will host a conference call with financial analysts the same day at 8:30 a.m. (ET).





The Company filed a 12b-25 Notice of Late Filing with the SEC after the market close today stating Gogo will not be ready to file our 2024 Form 10-K by the deadline of March 3. Following the completion of the acquisition of Satcom Direct, the Company has taken additional time for the harmonization of financial statements across the newly combined organization. This form allows the Company an additional 15 days to file the Form 10-K.









Conference Call & Webcast









A live webcast of the conference call, as well as a replay, will be available online on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s investor website at



https://ir.gogoair.com/



.





Gogo 4Q Earnings Call Webcast Link:







https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jgpjxb8e







Participants can use the below link to retrieve your unique conference ID to use to access the conference call.







https://register.vevent.com/register/BI493ed3f903c54efcafe295fc9df3111d









About Gogo







Gogo is the only multi-orbit, multi-band in-flight connectivity provider offering connectivity technology purpose-built for business and military/government aviation. Its industry-leading product portfolio offers best-in-class solutions for all aircraft types, from small to large and heavy jets and beyond.





The Gogo offering uniquely incorporates Air-to-Ground systems with high-speed satellite networks, to deliver consistent, global tip-to-tail connectivity through a sophisticated suite of software, hardware, and advanced infrastructure supported by a 24/7/365 in person customer support team.





Gogo consistently strives to set new standards for reliability, security and innovation and is shaping the future of inflight aviation to make it easier for every customer to stay connected.











Investor Relations Contact:









Media Relations Contact:











William Davis





Stacey Giglio









+1 917-519-6994





+1 321 525-4607









wdavis@gogoair.com





sgiglio@gogoair.com























Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Certain disclosures in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business outlook, industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, international expansion, future technologies, future operations, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “budget,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.





Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, our ability to effectively evaluate and pursue strategic opportunities.





Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 28, 2024, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC on May 7, 2024 and August 7, 2024.





Any one of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect our financial condition or future results of operations and could influence whether any forward-looking statements contained in this report ultimately prove to be accurate. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



