Gogo Inc. to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 9th, 2025

Gogo Inc. will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 9, hosting a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST.

Gogo Inc., a leading provider of broadband connectivity services for business and military aviation, announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 9, 2025, before the market opens. The company will hold a conference call for financial analysts at 8:30 a.m. (EST) on the same day, which will also be available via a live webcast. Gogo offers multi-orbit, multi-band in-flight connectivity solutions for various aircraft types, integrating both Air-to-Ground systems and high-speed satellite networks to ensure comprehensive service. The company emphasizes reliability, security, and innovation in shaping the future of inflight connectivity. Additionally, the press release contains cautionary statements regarding forward-looking information, noting that actual results may vary due to various risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Gogo Inc. is set to release its first quarter 2025 financial results, which may provide investors with insights into the company's performance and prospects.

The company will host a conference call with financial analysts, indicating transparency and engagement with stakeholders.

Gogo is positioned as a leading provider of broadband connectivity services specifically tailored for business and government aviation, which reinforces its unique market position.

The release highlights Gogo's commitment to innovation and customer service, showcasing its comprehensive connectivity solutions in the aviation sector.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on forward-looking statements may cause uncertainty for investors, as indicated by the cautionary note that actual results may differ materially from expectations.



The press release does not provide any specific financial data or performance metrics, which could lead to concerns about transparency and the company's current financial health leading up to theearnings call



The mention of potential risks and uncertainties related to strategic opportunities may raise red flags regarding the company's future growth prospects and operational stability.

FAQ

When will Gogo release its first quarter 2025 financial results?

Gogo will release its first quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on May 9th, 2025.

What time is the conference call on May 9th, 2025?

The conference call will take place at 8:30 a.m. (EST) on May 9th, 2025.

How can I access the Gogo conference call?

You can access the conference call through the live webcast link provided on Gogo's Investor Relations website.

What unique services does Gogo provide?

Gogo offers multi-orbit, multi-band in-flight connectivity specifically designed for business and military aviation.

What kind of support does Gogo provide to its customers?

Gogo offers 24/7/365 in-person customer support to ensure reliable connectivity for its users.

$GOGO Insider Trading Activity

$GOGO insiders have traded $GOGO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES C TOWNSEND has made 2 purchases buying 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,331,332 and 0 sales.

$GOGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $GOGO stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO), the leading global provider of broadband connectivity services for business aviation, military, and government markets, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on May 9th, 2025. The Company will also host a conference call with financial analysts the same day at 8:30 a.m. (EST).









Conference call & webcast









A live webcast of the conference call and a replay will be available online on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s investor website at



https://ir.gogoair.com/



.





Gogo 1Q Earnings Call, participants can join the live webcast through this link







https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mtby3hnx







Participants can use the below link to retrieve a unique conference ID to access the conference call.







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIf547a82254b44e2c987311d2f9e52d6d









About Gogo









Gogo



is the only multi-orbit, multi-band in-flight connectivity provider offering connectivity technology purpose-built for business and military/government aviation. Its industry-leading product portfolio offers best-in-class solutions for all aircraft types, from small to large and heavy jets and beyond.





The Gogo offering uniquely incorporates Air-to-Ground systems with high-speed satellite networks, to deliver consistent, global tip-to-tail connectivity through a sophisticated suite of software, hardware, and advanced infrastructure supported by a 24/7/365 in person customer support team.





Gogo consistently strives to set new standards for reliability, security and innovation and is shaping the future of inflight aviation to make it easier for every customer to stay connected.























Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Certain disclosures in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business outlook, industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, international expansion, future technologies, future operations, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “budget,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.





Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, our ability to effectively evaluate and pursue strategic opportunities.





Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 14, 2025.





Any one of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect our financial condition or future results of operations and could influence whether any forward-looking statements contained in this report ultimately prove to be accurate. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



