Gogo Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q1

(RTTNews) - Gogo Inc. (GOGO) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $12.042 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $30.490 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 120.8% to $230.307 million from $104.322 million last year.

Gogo Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.042 Mln. vs. $30.490 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.09 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $230.307 Mln vs. $104.322 Mln last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its outlook, including the potential impact of the current tariffs and tariff proposals.

Gogo Inc. still expects to post annual adjusted EBITDA of $200 million to $220 million, with revenue of $870 million to $910 million.

Further, Chris Moore, CEO of Gogo, said: “We are excited to achieve PMA approval for our larger LEO antenna, the FDX, ahead of expectations. This follows rapid progress of our smaller LEO antenna, the HDX, since achieving PMA in March. We believe that these two new products, along with an expected 5G launch in Q4, will begin to accelerate service revenue in the first quarter of 2026.”

GOGO was up by 22.59 percent at $9.28 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

