Gogo Inc. Appoints General (Ret.) Mike Minihan to Board of Directors, Expanding Leadership in Military and Government Connectivity Solutions

Gogo Inc. appointed General (Ret.) Mike Minihan to its board, enhancing military expertise following the Satcom Direct acquisition.

Quiver AI Summary

Gogo Inc. has appointed General (Ret.) Mike Minihan to its board of directors, expanding the board to nine members effective July 2, 2025. His appointment follows Gogo's acquisition of Satcom Direct and signals a strategic move into the military and government markets, leveraging Minihan's extensive experience in global air operations and connectivity strategies. CEO Oakleigh Thorne emphasized that Minihan's leadership will be crucial as Gogo aims to enhance its offerings in military and government segments, highlighting the importance of secure connectivity for mission success. Minihan, a retired four-star general with a distinguished military career, expressed enthusiasm for contributing to Gogo's innovative connectivity solutions that support defense operations.

Potential Positives

The appointment of General (Ret.) Mike Minihan to the Board strengthens Gogo's leadership with extensive experience in military operations and connectivity strategy.

General Minihan's addition is strategically positioned to enhance Gogo's presence in the military and government market following its acquisition of Satcom Direct.

His leadership is expected to be vital for Gogo as it aims to grow and diversify its revenue streams within the military and government sectors.

This appointment underscores Gogo's commitment to providing secure and mission-critical connectivity, aligning the company with defense operations and potentially leading to increased business opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The addition of General Mike Minihan raises potential concerns regarding the company's governance, as it expands the Board size, which could lead to challenges in decision-making processes or conflicts of interest.

General Minihan's extensive commitments to other private companies and organizations may raise questions about his availability and focus on Gogo's strategic direction.

The reliance on forward-looking statements suggests uncertainty in the company's future performance and highlights risks that may impact investor confidence.

FAQ

Who was appointed to the Gogo Inc. Board of Directors?

General (Ret.) Mike Minihan was appointed to the Board of Directors of Gogo Inc.

When did General Minihan join Gogo's Board?

General Minihan joined Gogo's Board of Directors effective July 2, 2025.

What experience does General Minihan bring to Gogo?

He brings extensive experience in global air operations and leadership from his military career.

Why is General Minihan's appointment significant for Gogo?

His appointment enhances Gogo's strategy in the military and government market post-acquisition of Satcom Direct.

What is Gogo's focus in the aviation industry?

Gogo focuses on providing multi-orbit, multi-band in-flight connectivity solutions for business and military aviation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GOGO Insider Trading Activity

$GOGO insiders have traded $GOGO stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

(EQUITY) HOLDINGS, LP SILVER sold 8,500,000 shares for an estimated $93,500,000

MICHAEL BEGLER (EVP, COO) sold 107,136 shares for an estimated $1,607,040

CHARLES C TOWNSEND has made 2 purchases buying 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,331,332 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GOGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $GOGO stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$GOGO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GOGO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 03/17/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GOGO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GOGO forecast page.

Full Release



BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors (the “Board”) of



Gogo



Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) today announced the appointment of General (Ret.) Mike Minihan as a member of the Board, effective July 2, 2025. His addition expands the Board from eight to nine directors.





“General Minihan’s appointment marks a pivotal moment for Gogo following our acquisition of Satcom Direct and entry into the military and government market,” said Oakleigh Thorne. “His unparalleled experience in global air operations and connectivity strategy such as launching the Air Mobility Command’s ‘25 in 25’ satcom initiative exemplifies his forward-thinking approach to mission-critical connectivity and is vital to satisfying the needs of this important market.”





“The addition of Satcom Direct’s military and government business enabled us to leverage our investments in business aviation across a broader customer base, enhancing returns and diversifying our revenue streams. Now, with General Minihan’s addition to the Board, his leadership and insight in this space will be instrumental as we grow our military and government segment to reach new heights,” continued Thorne.





“Gogo’s commitment to delivering secure, mission-critical connectivity to allied forces aligns with my passion for advancing operational readiness,” said General Minihan. “Throughout my career, I’ve seen firsthand how connectivity can be a decisive factor in mission success.”





General Minihan added, “Gogo’s innovative approach to multi-orbit, multi-band solutions is not only transforming aviation but also redefining what’s possible for defense and government operations. I’m excited to bring my experience to Gogo as we work to support those who continue to serve in the most demanding environments.”







Gen (Ret.) Mike Minihan Biography







General Michael Minihan is a retired four-star general in the United States Air Force. During his 34-year military career, General Minihan commanded at every level, culminating as Commander, Air Mobility Command. He led more than 110,000 Airmen and a fleet of 1,100 aircraft executing global missions. Previously, General Minihan served as Deputy Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, responsible for operations across a region spanning more than 40 nations and encompassing more than half the world’s population and trade. A command pilot with over 3,400 flying hours in airlift and tanker aircraft, he also led squadrons, wings, and a deployed joint task force. General Minihan currently serves on the Board of Directors for Gogo Inc. and as a Senior Advisor to the following private companies: Reliable Robotics Corporation, Beta Technologies Inc., Radia, California Forever, Victory Venture Healthcare, Airspace Data, Elanah.AI, and Coulson Aviation USA. He is also a Senior Principal at Pallas Advisors, a member of the Senior Advisory Group for Paladin Capital Group, and an advisor to the Center for Asia-Pacific Strategy. General Minihan is Chairman of the Candy Bomber Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to inspiring America’s youth to pursue paths in STEM, aviation, and humanitarian service.





__________________________________________________________________________







About Gogo







Gogo is the only multi-orbit, multi-band in-flight connectivity provider offering connectivity technology purpose-built for business and military/government aviation. Its industry-leading product portfolio offers best-in-class solutions for all aircraft types, from small to large, heavy jets, and beyond.





The Gogo offering uniquely incorporates Air-to-Ground technology with access to high-speed satellite networks, delivering consistent, global tip-to-tail connectivity through a sophisticated suite of software, hardware, and advanced infrastructure, supported by a 24/7/365 in-person customer support team.





Gogo consistently strives to set new standards for reliability, security and innovation, and is shaping the future of inflight aviation to make it easier for every customer to stay connected beyond all expectations.





Media Contact - Gogo





Jane Stanbury – Arena Group







Jane@arenagroupassociates.com







+1 438 998 1668





+44 7803 296046









Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements





Certain disclosures in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business outlook, industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, international expansion, future technologies, future operations, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “budget,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.





Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, our ability to effectively evaluate and pursue strategic opportunities.





Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 14, 2025, and in our subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC on May 9, 2025.





Any one of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect our financial condition or future results of operations and could influence whether any forward-looking statements contained in this report ultimately prove to be accurate. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.