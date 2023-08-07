Gogo (GOGO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Gogo (GOGO) reported revenue of $103.22 million, up 5.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.20, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $103.25 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13, the EPS surprise was +53.85%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Gogo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Aircraft online - ATG : 7064 versus 7196.62 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 7064 versus 7196.62 estimated by six analysts on average. Aircraft Online, Satellite : 4433 versus 4404.04 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 4433 versus 4404.04 estimated by six analysts on average. Average monthly service revenue per aircraft online - ATG : $3,371 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3,446.50.

: $3,371 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3,446.50. Average monthly service revenue per aircraft online - Satellite : $292 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $282.59.

: $292 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $282.59. Units Sold - Business Aviation - Satellite : 43 compared to the 44.21 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 43 compared to the 44.21 average estimate based on three analysts. Units Sold - Business Aviation - ATG : 277 versus 276.5 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 277 versus 276.5 estimated by three analysts on average. Average equipment revenue per unit sold - Satellite : $50 versus $59.42 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $50 versus $59.42 estimated by three analysts on average. Average Equipment revenue per unit sold - ATG : $73 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $71.33.

: $73 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $71.33. Service revenue : $79.06 million compared to the $80.61 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $79.06 million compared to the $80.61 million average estimate based on seven analysts. Equipment revenue: $24.16 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $22.65 million.

Shares of Gogo have returned -8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

