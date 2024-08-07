Gogo (GOGO) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Gogo (GOGO) reported revenue of $102.06 million, down 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.10, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $100.37 million, representing a surprise of +1.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +42.86%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Gogo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Aircraft Online - Narrowband satellite : 4,247 versus 4,258 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 4,247 versus 4,258 estimated by five analysts on average. Average monthly connectivity service revenue per aircraft online - ATG : $3,468 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3,464.57.

: $3,468 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3,464.57. Aircraft online - Total ATG : 7,031 versus 7,177 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 7,031 versus 7,177 estimated by five analysts on average. Units Sold - Business Aviation - ATG : 231 compared to the 210 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 231 compared to the 210 average estimate based on five analysts. Average monthly connectivity service revenue per aircraft online - Narrowband satellite : $335 versus $292.98 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $335 versus $292.98 estimated by five analysts on average. Units Sold - Business Aviation - Narrowband satellite : 52 compared to the 41 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 52 compared to the 41 average estimate based on four analysts. Average equipment revenue per unit sold - Narrowband satellite : $43 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $46.56.

: $43 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $46.56. Average equipment revenue per unit sold - ATG : $74 versus $75 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $74 versus $75 estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Service revenue : $81.93 million compared to the $81.31 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year.

: $81.93 million compared to the $81.31 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.6% year over year. Revenue- Equipment revenue : $20.13 million compared to the $19.06 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.7% year over year.

Shares of Gogo have returned -14.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

