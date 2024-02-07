News & Insights

Gogo Gains On Connectivity Agreement With NetJets

February 07, 2024 — 10:09 am EST

(RTTNews) - Gogo Inc. (GOGO) shares are gaining more than 13 percent on Wednesday morning trade after Gogo Business Aviation reached a 10-year agreement with NetJets to upgrade its entire fleet of aircraft to the Avance platform.

As per the agreement, NetJets will upgrade their U.S. aircraft to Gogo AVANCE L5, Gogo 5G, and Gogo Galileo.

currently, GOGO shares are at $10.77, up 16.49 percent from the previous close of $9.25 on a volume of 541,056.

