Gogo backs FY24 revenue view $400M-$410M, consensus $404.5M

Gogo (GOGO) reiterates the following standalone 2024 financial guidance previously provided on Tuesday, November 5: Total revenue in the range of $400 million to $410 million; Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $120 million to $130 million, which includes legal expenses from ongoing legal proceedings and approximately $20 million of operating expenses for strategic and operational initiatives including Gogo 5G and Gogo Galileo; Free Cash Flow in the range of $55 million to $65 million, which includes $35 million in reimbursements tied to the FCC Reimbursement Program, and Capital expenditures of approximately $30 million, which includes approximately $20 million for strategic initiatives. As previously disclosed upon announcement of the transaction, the combined company is expected to generate pro forma 2024 revenue of approximately $890 million, Adjusted EBITDA Margin of approximately 24% and Free Cash Flow of more than $100 million. Including the anticipated launch of Gogo Galileo, the combined company is expected to deliver long-term annual revenue growth in the 10% range, Adjusted EBITDA Margins in the mid-20% range and significant Free Cash Flow accretion, which will support strategic investments, de-levering and return of capital to shareholders. Additionally, Gogo reiterates that its small-form-factor Galileo HDX LEO service remains on track to begin shipping to customers by the end of 2024, and it expects to launch its large form factor Galileo FDX, and its Gogo 5G network, late in the second quarter of 2025.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GOGO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.