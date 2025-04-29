Gogo Announces Successful Flight Tests of Plane Simple® Electronically Steered Antenna (ESA)

Gogo's Plane Simple ESA successfully completed flight tests, demonstrating robust connectivity and performance for various aviation applications.

Gogo has announced the successful performance of its Gogo Plane Simple® Electronically Steered Antenna (ESA) following extensive flight tests conducted in collaboration with MAG Aerospace. The tests involved a range of maneuvers, including taxi, take-off, and challenging flight patterns, demonstrating the ESA's ability to maintain stable satellite connections for diverse applications such as streaming, video conferencing, and corporate VPN access without needing engineer intervention after power losses. Developed with Gilat Satellite Networks, this low-powered, modular antenna is designed to meet the demanding needs of VVIP and government operators by leveraging the Eutelsat OneWeb constellation. The tests showcased the ESA's full-duplex capabilities, enabling simultaneous data transmission and reception. Gogo CEO Chris Moore expressed excitement about the antenna's capabilities and its impending market introduction, with pre-production hardware manufacturing already underway for FAA testing and customer support expected later in 2025.

Potential Positives

Successful flight tests of the Gogo Plane Simple® Electronically Steered Antenna (ESA) demonstrated flawless performance and reliability, enhancing the company’s reputation in high-demand broadband connectivity solutions for aviation.

Partnership with MAG Aerospace and development collaboration with Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd highlight strong industry alliances that may lead to innovative advancements and market leadership.

The ESA's capabilities to support simultaneous multi-device connectivity for high-bandwidth applications (like streaming and video conferencing) position Gogo to better serve the evolving needs of VVIP and government aviation markets.

Beginning of manufacturing pre-production hardware and positive results from flight tests indicate that Gogo is on track for timely product delivery and market introduction later in 2025.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not mention any specific timeline for the commercial availability of the Plane Simple ESA, which could leave investors questioning when to expect revenue from this product.

While the flight tests were described as successful, no quantitative performance metrics or data are provided, which could raise concerns about the reliability of the claims.

There is no mention of any competitive landscape or how this new product compares to existing offerings in the market, leaving an impression of lack of awareness about competitive pressures.

FAQ

What is the Gogo Plane Simple ESA?

The Gogo Plane Simple Electronically Steered Antenna (ESA) is a new technology for broadband connectivity in aviation.

How did the ESA perform during flight tests?

The ESA demonstrated exceptional performance, maintaining stable connections and requiring no remedial intervention throughout the test program.

What type of applications can the ESA support?

The ESA supports applications like streaming, video conferencing, messaging, email, and corporate VPN access for multiple passengers simultaneously.

Who partnered with Gogo for the ESA flight tests?

Gogo collaborated with MAG Aerospace to conduct rigorous gate-to-gate flight tests of the ESA under various operational conditions.

When is the ESA expected to be available for customers?

Production hardware delivery to support customer STCs is anticipated later in 2025 following FAA testing and approval.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Broomfield, Colorado, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO),





a leading global provider of broadband connectivity services for executive and mil/gov aviation,





has confirmed the exceptional performance of the Gogo Plane Simple® Electronically Steered Antenna (ESA) following a series of flight tests.





Gogo worked with MAG Aerospace, a premier innovator of defense technology, to rigorously test gate-to-gate continuous operations through all planned maneuvers, including standard taxi, take-off, and landing, as well as more challenging racetrack, figure-of-eight patterns, ascent/descent profiles, and hard bank movements up to 30 degrees.





Abrupt power loss and muting were also trialed, with systems reconnecting immediately and automatically without the need for





engineer intervention.







The full-duplex ESA is being developed in conjunction with Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions, and services, and is expected to support the demanding mission requirements of VVIP, head-of-state, government, and special missions operators by unlocking the full broadband potential of the Eutelsat OneWeb constellation. During the flight trials



,



the ESA maintained stable connections with the satellite network to support multi-device connectivity, enabling applications including streaming (Netflix, YouTube 8K), Teams video conferencing and messaging, WhatsApp video calls, email, corporate VPN access, and OneDrive usage simultaneously for multiple passengers.





The test team used MAG Aerospace’s versatile Universal Adapter Plate (UAP), a Federal Aviation Authority-certified turnkey radome system, to mount the ESA to a Cessna Caravan. The modular MAG satellite communications equipment saves customers time and money by enabling rapid upgrading of new antenna technologies into airborne SATCOM solutions without having to undergo costly recertification. Offered as a tailored system, the low-powered ESA is compatible with different radome types and profiles and is being evolved to support platforms ranging from single-engine ISR turboprops and long-range, large-cabin aircraft to executive airliners.





“The system performed flawlessly throughout the test program and did not require remedial intervention at any point, highlighting the capability of this multi-purpose antenna,” explains Chris Moore, CEO, Gogo. “As the third antenna in the Plane Simple series, we’re excited to see it move one step closer to market introduction and commercial service. Its flexible applications and ability to support distinct and varied missions add real value to our growing terminal portfolio as we continue delivering purpose-built, future-proofed connectivity solutions.”





Conducted from Titusville, Florida, the Gilat ESA trial successfully showcased the immense potential for customers to benefit from the antenna’s full-duplex performance, which allows data to be sent and received simultaneously. A full set of trial data was captured for further analysis by Gilat to confirm any final modifications to optimize performance. Manufacturing of pre-production hardware has already begun to support FAA airworthiness testing and final network-type approval activities. Production hardware delivery to support customer STCs is expected later in 2025.







