GOGL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Golden Ocean Group Ltd (Symbol: GOGL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.06, changing hands as low as $10.37 per share. Golden Ocean Group Ltd shares are currently trading off about 10.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOGL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GOGL's low point in its 52 week range is $7.585 per share, with $16.4592 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.45.
