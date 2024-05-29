News & Insights

GoFintech Unanimously Adopts New Share Schemes

May 29, 2024 — 05:41 am EDT

GoFintech Innovation Limited (HK:0290) has released an update.

GoFintech Innovation Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during their Extraordinary General Meeting on May 29, 2024, with a unanimous vote. These resolutions include the termination of the existing Share Option Scheme, the adoption of a new Share Award Scheme, and the authorization for Directors to grant Share Awards to Eligible and Service Provider Participants. The resolutions mark a significant step towards restructuring the company’s share capital incentive structure.

