GoFintech Reports Improved Revenue, Sustains Loss

GoFintech Innovation Limited reported its interim results for the six months ending September 2024, showing a revenue increase to HK$22,016,000 and a significant improvement in net gains on investments. Despite these gains, the company experienced a loss before tax of HK$10,912,000, though this was an improvement over the previous year’s loss.

