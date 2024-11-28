News & Insights

GoFintech Reports Improved Revenue, Sustains Loss

November 28, 2024 — 08:10 am EST

GoFintech Innovation Limited (HK:0290) has released an update.

GoFintech Innovation Limited reported its interim results for the six months ending September 2024, showing a revenue increase to HK$22,016,000 and a significant improvement in net gains on investments. Despite these gains, the company experienced a loss before tax of HK$10,912,000, though this was an improvement over the previous year’s loss.

