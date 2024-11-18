GoFintech Predicts Reduced Losses Amid Revenue Gains

GoFintech Innovation Limited (HK:0290) has released an update.

GoFintech Innovation Limited anticipates a significant reduction in its consolidated loss for the six months ending September 2024, projecting a loss between HK$10.4 million and HK$11.4 million, compared to a HK$17.4 million loss in the previous year. This improvement is largely attributed to increased revenue and investment gains, along with higher interest income. Investors are advised to await the company’s detailed interim results expected in late November.

