GoFintech Innovation Plans Board Meeting for Interim Results

GoFintech Innovation Limited (HK:0290) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

GoFintech Innovation Limited has announced a board meeting on November 28, 2024, to approve its unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The company will also consider recommending an interim dividend during this meeting, which could impact investor interest and stock performance.

For further insights into HK:0290 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.