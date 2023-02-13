Goffe Andrew J. Cuts Stake in Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS)

Fintel reports that Goffe Andrew J. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.16MM shares of Altus Power, Inc. Class A Common Stock (AMPS). This represents 1.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 2, 2022 they reported 8.03MM shares and 5.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 73.13% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.34% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Altus Power, Inc. is $12.53. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 69.34% from its latest reported closing price of $7.40.

The projected annual revenue for Altus Power, Inc. is $183MM, an increase of 90.91%. The projected annual EPS is $0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altus Power, Inc.. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 33.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMPS is 0.15%, an increase of 43.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.64% to 67,802K shares. The put/call ratio of AMPS is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Blackstone Group holds 21,825K shares representing 13.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,825K shares, representing a decrease of 32.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPS by 23.55% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,236K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,787K shares, representing an increase of 10.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPS by 94.11% over the last quarter.

ValueAct Holdings holds 4,000K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management holds 3,000K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 2,255K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,451K shares, representing a decrease of 8.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPS by 34.69% over the last quarter.

Altus Power Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally sited solar generation, energy storage, and EV-charging stations across the U.S. Since its founding in 2009, Altus Power has developed or acquired over 350 megawatts from Vermont to Hawaii.

