GOF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (Symbol: GOF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.05, changing hands as high as $16.16 per share. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GOF's low point in its 52 week range is $14.87 per share, with $17.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.12.
