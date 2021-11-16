GOEV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Canoo Inc (Symbol: GOEV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.42, changing hands as high as $10.01 per share. Canoo Inc shares are currently trading up about 14.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOEV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GOEV's low point in its 52 week range is $5.75 per share, with $24.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.77.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.