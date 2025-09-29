Goertek (SZSE:002241) Price Target Increased by 21.48% to 32.94

The average one-year price target for Goertek (SZSE:002241) has been revised to CN¥32.94 / share. This is an increase of 21.48% from the prior estimate of CN¥27.12 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥16.77 to a high of CN¥45.99 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.80% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥35.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goertek. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 002241 is 0.09%, an increase of 2.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.43% to 26,351K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BLACKROCK EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC. - BLACKROCK EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC. Investor A holds 10,421K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,447K shares , representing an increase of 66.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 002241 by 58.09% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,246K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,213K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 002241 by 2.03% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,349K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,025K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,002K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 002241 by 30.83% over the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 559K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 514K shares , representing an increase of 8.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 002241 by 16.35% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.