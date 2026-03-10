Markets

Goeasy Stock Tanks 49% Over Expected Incremental Charge-Offs Of $178 Mln In Q4

March 10, 2026 — 10:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Stock of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) is tumbling around 49 percent on Tuesday morning trading over the expected incremental charge-off of approximately $178 million in the fourth quarter related to to certain loans in the company's LendCare business. Accordingly, the company is withdrawing its previously issued fourth-quarter outlook and three-year forecast.

The company's stock is currently trading at C$58.24, down 49.54 percent or C$57.31, over the previous close of C$115.55 on the Toronto Exchange. It has traded between C$54.30 and C$216.50 in the past one year.

The company also announced that Felix Wu, who has served as Interim Chief Financial Officer since September 30, 2025, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

