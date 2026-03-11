Markets

Goeasy Stock Falls 17% After Siskinds Opens Investigation Into Potential Investor Class Action

March 11, 2026 — 09:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) are falling about 17 percent on Wednesday morning trading after Siskinds LLP, a Canadian securities class action firm, announced an investigation of a potential class action on behalf of investors.

The company's stock is currently trading at C$41.05, down 17.20 percent, over the previous close of C$49.72 on the Toronto Exchange. It has traded between C$42.51 and C$216.50 in the past one year.

The investigation comes as goeasy announced on Tuesday that it expected to incur an incremental charge-off in the fourth quarter 2025 of approximately $178 million against gross consumer loans and a related write-down of approximately $55 million for loan interest and fees.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.