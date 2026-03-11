Goeasy Stock Falls 17% After Siskinds Opens Investigation Into Potential Investor Class Action

(RTTNews) - Shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) are falling about 17 percent on Wednesday morning trading after Siskinds LLP, a Canadian securities class action firm, announced an investigation of a potential class action on behalf of investors.

The company's stock is currently trading at C$41.05, down 17.20 percent, over the previous close of C$49.72 on the Toronto Exchange. It has traded between C$42.51 and C$216.50 in the past one year.

The investigation comes as goeasy announced on Tuesday that it expected to incur an incremental charge-off in the fourth quarter 2025 of approximately $178 million against gross consumer loans and a related write-down of approximately $55 million for loan interest and fees.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.