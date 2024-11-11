Goeasy price target raised to C$245 from C$240 at National Bank

National Bank raised the firm’s price target on Goeasy (EHMEF) to C$245 from C$240 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on EHMEF:
- Goeasy Ltd. Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- Goeasy initiated with a Buy at Jefferies
- goeasy Announces Tender Offer Expiration
- Goeasy price target raised to C$240 from C$235 at National Bank
- Goeasy price target raised to C$230 from C$222 at Scotiabank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.