Goeasy To Offer $400 Mln Of Sr. Notes And C$100 Mln Of Sr. Notes

August 12, 2025 — 09:39 am EDT

(RTTNews) - goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO), an alternative financial services company in Canada, Tuesday said it plans to offer $400 million of senior unsecured notes and C$100 million of senior unsecured notes.

goeasy intends to use the proceeds from the offering to repay debts and for general corporate purposes.

The CAD Notes will have substantially same terms as, and will be treated as a single series with, the company's 6% senior unsecured notes due 2030 issued on November 4, 2024. The terms of the USD Notes will depend on market conditions at the time of pricing.

