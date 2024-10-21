News & Insights

Goeasy Ltd. Reports Promising Third Quarter Growth

October 21, 2024 — 08:38 am EDT

goeasy (TSE:GSY) has released an update.

Goeasy Ltd. has released preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2024, showing promising growth in its consumer loan portfolio. The company, a key player in Canada’s non-prime lending sector, anticipates a substantial increase in loan portfolio value and a strong yield on consumer loans.

