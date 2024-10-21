Goeasy Ltd. Reports Promising Third Quarter Growth

goeasy (TSE:GSY) has released an update.

Goeasy Ltd. has released preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2024, showing promising growth in its consumer loan portfolio. The company, a key player in Canada’s non-prime lending sector, anticipates a substantial increase in loan portfolio value and a strong yield on consumer loans.

For further insights into TSE:GSY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.