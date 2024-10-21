News & Insights

Goeasy Ltd. Announces Note Offering to Refinance Debt

October 21, 2024 — 08:38 am EDT

goeasy (TSE:GSY) has released an update.

Canadian consumer lender goeasy Ltd. plans to issue senior unsecured notes totaling US$350 million and C$150 million, aiming to refinance existing debt and support corporate activities. The offering will involve a currency swap to manage foreign exchange risks and is geared towards qualified institutional buyers.

