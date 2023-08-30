Goeasy (EHMEF) Price Target Decreased by 10.33% to 130.97

The average one-year price target for Goeasy (OTC:EHMEF) has been revised to 130.97 / share. This is an decrease of 10.33% from the prior estimate of 146.05 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 87.46 to a high of 233.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.46% from the latest reported closing price of 93.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Goeasy. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EHMEF is 0.03%, a decrease of 96.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 55.24% to 357K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 107K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares, representing a decrease of 31.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHMEF by 13.90% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 82K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 62K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IDEV - iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF holds 18K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHMEF by 27.61% over the last quarter.

VIAAX - Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 16K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 5.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHMEF by 35.06% over the last quarter.

