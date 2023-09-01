Godrej Properties (NSE:GODREJPROP) Price Target Increased by 8.04% to 1,643.05

The average one-year price target for Godrej Properties (NSE:GODREJPROP) has been revised to 1,643.05 / share. This is an increase of 8.04% from the prior estimate of 1,520.77 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,217.05 to a high of 2,152.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.04% from the latest reported closing price of 1,594.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Godrej Properties. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GODREJPROP is 0.16%, an increase of 44.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.12% to 14,020K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BEXFX - Baron Emerging Markets Fund holds 2,079K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,985K shares, representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GODREJPROP by 59.25% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC. - BLACKROCK EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC. Investor A holds 1,411K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,337K shares, representing an increase of 5.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GODREJPROP by 23.94% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,252K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,217K shares, representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GODREJPROP by 19.13% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,177K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,164K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.